Work is now underway on a $12.8 million expansion project at the Farbest Foods turkey processing facility in Huntingburg.

Stellar, which is a fully integrated design, engineering, construction, and mechanical services firm, is providing planning, design, pre-construction, and construction services for the more than 22,000-square-foot expansion. Officials say the expansion will allow Farbest Foods to streamline its deboning process and improve output.

The project began in September 2021 and is on track to be completed in July 2022.