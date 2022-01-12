2022 Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame inductees will be announced.

Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana and the Vincennes University Jasper Campus (VUJ) will announce the 2022 Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame inductees at a press conference at 9 a.m. (ET), Thursday, Jan. 13, in the Center for Technology and Innovation in Manufacturing building on the Vincennes University Jasper Campus.

The Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame was created to honor outstanding business leaders and present business role models to the youth of Dubois County. Criteria for selection include business excellence; vision and innovation; inspiring leadership; community involvement; and actions as role models for future generations. VUJ Assistant Vice President and Campus Dean, Christian Blome, will announce the 2022 inductees on Thursday.

The 7th Annual Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame will be held Thursday, April 28th at 7:30 a.m. (ET).

For more information contact Tim Young or Ruth Wilson at 812.425.8152.