Terrence L. Krodel, age 69 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:20 A.M. on morning at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper where he had lived for the past three years.

Terry was a life-long resident of Jasper, born on , 1952, to Elmer J. and Dolores (Gutzweiler) Krodel.

He was a 1971 graduate of Jasper High School; he was also a graduate of Vincennes University with a degree in Communications and Broadcasting. He was a long-time employee of the City of Jasper and

of WITZ radio, his first love, where he proudly became TK the DJ.

Terry loved music and electronics. While he was physically able, he rode a personalized bicycle made especially for him. Older residents of Jasper will no doubt recall seeing him. He loved attending local events like the Strassenfest and the 4-H fair.

Surviving are three nieces: Kathy Ballenger Michel, Farmington Hills, MI; Karen Brush (Christopher), Grand Rapids, MI, and Beth Ballenger Otto, Grand Rapids, MI; two nephews, Mike Ballenger (Connie) Columbus, OH, and Todd Ballenger (Jill) Springfield, IL, great nieces and nephews, and one cousin Brenda Jones Wagner, Jasper. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer J. and Dolores Krodel, his sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Hugh Ballenger, aunts and uncles, and one great-niece, Emily Margaret Michel.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Terrence L. Krodel will be held at 12:30 p.m. on , 2022, in St. Joseph’s Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel on prior to the funeral Mass.

www.becherkluesner.com Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. Online condolences may be made at