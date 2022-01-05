Applications for the Heart of Jasper and Genesis 12 New Business Incentive are now open! Heart of Jasper in coordination with The Genesis 12 Project has created a new business incentive to provide financial assistance for new and expanding businesses in the Downtown and Riverfront Areas of Jasper, Indiana. The goal of the program is to stimulate retail growth and attract new businesses.

Heart of Jasper is focused on creating a unique and fun environment in downtown Jasper. The organization wants to attract new businesses to the Heart of Jasper district. The New Business Incentive is targeting business types within the following categories: home, retail, food or beverage, arts, or entertainment. The New Business Incentive is available for a new start-up business, an existing business that would like to relocate to the Heart of Jasper district, and a current business that would like to expand into the district.

Grants will be awarded on an upfront lump sum or reimbursement basis, following an application procedure and approval.

To request an application or for additional information, please contact Kate Schwenk at info@heartofjasper.org.