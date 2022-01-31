A Bedford Woman Arrested on OWI and hypodermic needle charges Sunday evening.

A Bedford woman was arrested on OWI and hypodermic needle charges Sunday evening.

Jasper Police Department was dispatched to a possible impaired driver in the area of Vine Street and 16th Street.

Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 14th and Mill Street. The driver was identified as 26-year-old Jasmine Harner. It was determined that Harner was driving with a suspended license and that she demonstrated signs of impairment.

The Jasper Police Department transported Harner to Memorial Hospital for a chemical test which resulted in Harner being positive for methamphetamines, amphetamines, AND MDMA

Harner was lodged in the Dubois County Security Center and charged with OWI endangerment, driving while suspended prior, and possession of hypodermic needles