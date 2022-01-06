A Huntingburg man was arrested Wednesday on multiple methamphetamine charges.

A Huntingburg man was arrested Wednesday early evening on multiple methamphetamine charges.

The Jasper police were dispatched to the area of 34th street and Netwon street in reference to a vehicle accident involving two vehicles. Upon investigation, the driver of the vehicle who caused the accident was found to be under the influence of Methamphetamine.

The driver was identified as 32 year Nathan Rauscher, Upon a search of the vehicle, a small amount of a clear crystal-like substance identified as methamphetamine was located, along with paraphernalia and a prescription bottle of pills not belonging to Rauscher.

Rauscher was lodged in the Dubois County Security Center and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony), Possession or Use of a Legend Drug or Precursor (Level 6 Felony), Operating While Intoxicated – Endangerment (Class A Misdemeanor), Operating a Vehicle with Specified Amount of Alcohol or Controlled Substance (Class C Misdemeanor) and Possession of Paraphernalia (Class C Misdemeanor)