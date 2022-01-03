A Jasper man was arrested after a routine traffic stop.

The Jasper Police Department conducted a routine traffic stop near the intersection of Newton Street and Second Street.

The subject identified as 33-year-old Brett Huffman became noncompliant with an officer and when asked by the officer to exit his vehicle the subject refused.

Huffman became combative with officers and officers then deployed a taser.

Huffman was lodged into the Dubois County Security Center and was charged with resisting law enforcement.