A southern Indiana woman is in jail in Kentucky as investigators look into the death of her son. Authorities in Meade County, Kentucky arrested 28-year-old Kayla Irwin from Tell City on murder charges on Wednesday.

She’s one of two suspects in the death of her five-year-old son Brayden. The other suspect is being called her companion, he’s a 40-year-old man from Payneville, Kentucky.