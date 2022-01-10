Alex Hohl to Seek Reelection to Dubois County Council

Dubois County Councilman, Alex Hohl age 38, has announced that he will seek reelection subject to the May Republican Primary election. Alex Hohl was selected to represent District 4 (Patoka and Cass Townships) filling a vacancy created by the resignation of long-time Councilman Jerry Hunefeld. He has served since 2020 on the seven-member fiscal body of county government. He serves on the Community Corrections Board.

Alex Hohl is a 2002 graduate of Southridge High School and a cum laude graduate of Indiana State University in 2006 with a BS Degree in Industrial Supervision. He is currently pursuing an MBA at the University of Southern Indiana.

Alex Hohl is a sixth-generation farmer in Dubois County. Since 1995, he has helped operate Hohl Farms, LLC, a livestock and crop production operation. From 2010 to 2015, Alex was the Chief Wastewater Operator for the City of Huntingburg. He holds an IDEM Class III Wastewater License. Beginning in 2015, he has served as District Sales Manager for Beck’s Hybrids. He is certified by the American Society of Agronomy as a Certified Crop Adviser and holds a Pesticide Private Applicators License. From 2018 to 2021, he served as an elected Supervisor of the Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Alex and his wife Erica are the parents of three children: Ambrose, 9; Alana, 8; and, Allen, 6. They are Members of the St. Henry Catholic Church.

Alex graduated from the Dubois County Leadership Academy in 2012. He has been a Junior Achievement Volunteer, a Member of the St. Henry Parish Council, and a Religious Education Teacher at the St. Henry Church. He is a Member of Dubois County Right to Life. He is fluent in Spanish.

Alex Hohl has a diverse work and educational background and extensive board experience. Exercising fiscal responsibility and maintaining a balanced budget for the county he considers to be his top priority.