Application Deadline for Teacher Scholarship and Stipends Approaching

INDIANAPOLIS – Students in high school or college who are planning to teach or work in school administration in the State of Indiana have until to apply for one scholarship and two teaching stipends.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is encouraging students to act quickly, as there is limited funding available. All three financial aid opportunities can be applied for at ScholarTrack.IN.gov.

“Educators play a pivotal role in preparing students for higher education and the workforce,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “The Commission is pleased to provide these financial aid opportunities to fund future educators’ higher education and build Indiana’s teacher pipeline.”

Scholarship:

Stipends:

For questions about state financial aid, students can contact the Indiana Commission for Higher Education by phone at 888-528-4719 or via email at awards@che.in.gov.