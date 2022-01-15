Application Deadline for Teacher Scholarship and Stipends Approaching

INDIANAPOLIS – Students in high school or college who are planning to teach or work in school administration in the State of Indiana have until January 31 to apply for one scholarship and two teaching stipends.
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is encouraging students to act quickly, as there is limited funding available. All three financial aid opportunities can be applied for at ScholarTrack.IN.gov.
“Educators play a pivotal role in preparing students for higher education and the workforce,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “The Commission is pleased to provide these financial aid opportunities to fund future educators’ higher education and build Indiana’s teacher pipeline.”
Scholarship:
- Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship: The Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship provides 200 high-achieving high school and college students interested in pursuing a career in education the opportunity to earn a renewable scholarship of up to $7,500 each year during up to four academic years. In exchange, students agree to teach for five years at an eligible Indiana school or repaythe corresponding, prorated amount of the scholarship. The Commission will review all applications and notify applicants of their scholarship status via email by March 18, 2022. For instructions on how to apply, and for a full list of eligibility requirements, visit learnmoreindiana.org/futureteacher.
Stipends:
- Earline S. Rogers Student Teaching Stipend for Minorities: This stipend is available to minority students (defined as Black or Hispanic and Latino individuals) who plan to participate in student teaching or a school administration internship as part of their degree requirements during the semester they receive the stipend. The maximum amount a student may receive is up to $4,000. Priority will be given to student teaching applicants.
- Student Teaching Stipend for High-Need Fields: The Student Teaching Stipend for High-Need Fields is available to students who plan to teach special education (any grade), middle school math, middle school science, high school math or high school science. The maximum amount a student may receive is up to $4,000.
For questions about state financial aid, students can contact the Indiana Commission for Higher Education by phone at 888-528-4719 or via email at awards@che.in.gov.
