Bartels proposes limitations for state agency rules, executive orders

Legislation authored by State Rep. Stephen Bartels (R-Eckerty) would help cut red tape for Hoosiers by limiting new rules created by state agencies.

Bartels said his legislation would require a state government agency to repeal a rule before the agency may adopt a new rule. All administrative rules would expire four years after they are created, instead of the current seven-year expiration date.

“Far too often, we see agencies implement unneeded regulations, which ultimately burden Hoosiers,” Bartels said. “It can become overwhelming to navigate ever-changing rules created by an unelected bureaucracy. At times, rules are left on the books far past when they are still needed. This oversight will hopefully cut down on red tape.”

Bartels said agency rule changes can affect everything from hunting and driving to running a business. In 2020, the Indiana state agencies and executive bodies submitted 213 proposed rules, 300 emergency rules, and 206 re-adopted rules.

Under his legislation, emergency rules created by state agencies also would have to be approved by the Indiana attorney general’s office and would last for no more than 180 days.

Executive orders issued by the governor would also not be effective for more than 180 days without approval from legislators. According to the bill, any existing executive orders created before July 1, 2022, would expire at the end of 2022. If the bill passes, Bartels said executive orders could only be extended by a vote of the General Assembly.

House Bill 1100 is currently being considered by the House Government and Regulatory Reform Committee. To learn more and watch legislative proceedings, visit iga.in.gov.