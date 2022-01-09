Bobby B. Franzell, age 84, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away January 1, 2022. He was born on July 8, 1937, to the late Beckham and Nellie Franzell of Morgantown, Kentucky.

He is survived by two sisters, Nancy Gidcumb of Morgantown, KY and Elizabeth Barks of Louisville, KY; one brother, Charlie (Darlene) Franzell of Huntingburg, IN; five children, Kathy Miller of Russellville, KY, Robert (Karen) Franzell of Maceo, KY, the late Greg Rogier, Ronnie Rogier of Cloverport, KY and John Franzell of Huntingburg, IN; seven grandchildren, Ben Franzell, Jacob Cooper, Christian Mattingly, Cassie Mattingly, Chealsey Mattingly, Aaron Mullen and Brianna Robinson; and by several great-grandchildren.

Per Bobby’s wishes, there will be no public services. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family would like to thank The Waters of Huntingburg and Heart to Heart Hospice for their love and support. Please consider giving any expressions of sympathy to these facilities. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com