Chris John Hammers, age 63, of English, IN passed away on , 2022 in Eckerty, IN.

He was born on , 1958 to Leonard Hammers and Cyrilla (Bauer) Hammers in Tell City, IN.

Chris was a man that loved the Lord, his wife Barbra and his family. He was a lifelong drummer, he played in different bands through out his life. Chris played drums for churches and he and his wife Barbra were in prison ministries. Chris was a sweet man that everyone loved and was very easy going, he was very loved by family and friends and will be very missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Chris is survived by his wife of 14 years, Barbra (Farling) Hammers, his step-children Time (Jenny) Tipton, Steve Tipton and Lisa (Eddie) Jones, step-grand-children Cole, Lanie and Kenny Tipton, Josiah, Micah, Isaiah and Blake Jones, and his brothers James, Mark and Keith Hammers.

Funeral service will be on , at 1:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

Visitation will be on , from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm service time.

Bro. Chad Stroud and Sis. Joyce Beasley will be officiating the funeral service with burial service to follow at Mt. Sterling Cemetery in English, IN.

