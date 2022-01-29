Christmas light recycling program successful

The fourth annual Christmas light recycling program in Dubois County was a great success, with 1,356 pounds of Christmas lights recycled at the Rural King and SWMD Process Center drop off locations in December and January. This is the fourth year in a row that a half ton of light strands were diverted from the landfill through this program.

The Solid Waste District does plan on offering the program again next season.

This recycling program was in cooperation with Jasper Salvage, Jasper Rural King and the Dubois County Solid Waste District. For more info on other programs offered by the District, Residents may go to www.duboiscountyrecycles.org , visit the Facebook page, or call 812-482-7865.