There won’t be a trial for Vanderburgh County’s former deputy coroner. Prosecutors say Christopher Leduc pleaded guilty to official misconduct and theft charges yesterday. The plea comes after an investigation into money that was missing from a death scene back in 2020. Authorities say Leduc stole 274 dollars from a dead woman. Investigators later found pill bottles from the same woman’s home in his locker. Leduc will be sentenced in March.

