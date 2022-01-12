Community Foundation Announces 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Recipient

The Community Foundation is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Dubois County -Dylan J. Weyer of Forest Park High School. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character and leadership.

Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.

Weyer plans to attend University of Evansville in the fall to study Mechanical Engineering.

Weyer was chosen out of an applicant pool of 52 candidates from all four high schools in Dubois County. After the field of applicants was narrowed down, nominees were submitted to the statewide administrator of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program, Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI), for the selection of scholarship recipients.

Weyer is from Ferdinand and is the son of Gary and Michele Weyer.

Lilly Endowment created the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program for the 1998-1999 school year and has supported the program every year since with tuition grants totaling in excess of$439 million. More than 5,000 Indiana students have received the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship since the program’s inception.

The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are: 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.