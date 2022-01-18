Curtis Martin, age 80, of Sulphur, IN passed away on , 2022 at Harrison County Hospital in Corydon, IN.

He was born on , 1941 to Curtis Martin and Bonnie (Kelly) Martin in Georgetown, IN.

The Lord was first in Curtis’ life. He was a member of Eckerty Christian Church, but also attended Foster’s Ridge Christian Church and Old Union Christian Church. Curtis was an Elder at Old Union Christian and Foster’s Ridge Christian Church. He loved baking, his family said church dinners will never be the same. Curtis was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his granddaughter Carrie May Walker and siblings; Bobby and Glenn Martin, Beulah Harmon and Iona Hinter.

Curtis is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Dora (McGuire), his children Bryan (Amy) Martin and Melody Daugherty, his grandchildren; Alyssa and Ella Martin, Curtis Lee and James Wm. Walker, great grandson Damion Chinn and his sisters Opal Sarles and Helen Cook.

Funeral service will be on , 2022 at 1:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

Visitation will be on , 2022 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home and on from 10:00 am until service time of 1:00 pm.

