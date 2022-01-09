Cyril O. Egler, age 83, of Huntingburg, passed away at 4:00 a.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born January 24, 1938, in Perry County, Indiana, to Hilbert and Verena (Wilmes) Egler; and married Bonnie Lee (Bayer) on January 31, 1992, in Huntingburg. Cyril graduated from Forest Park High School in 1956; and retired from O.F.S. in Huntingburg. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg, the Holland American Legion Post #343, and Huntingburg VFW Post #2366. Cyril was a family man and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Sr. Virlee Egler, OSB and Ermilda Gehlhausen; and one brother, Silvanus Egler.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Egler of Huntingburg; six children, Jeff (Wanda) Egler of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, June Garrison of Huntingburg, Jane (Darrell Price) Egler of Rockledge, Florida, Carrie (Eric) Boerner of Huntingburg, Chris (Ashley Schwoeppe) Egler of Huntingburg and Corey (Rachel) Egler of Arlington; three siblings, Ambrose Egler of Holland, Michigan, Harold (Joyce) Egler of Loudon, Tennessee and Jimmy (Doris) Egler of Jasper; and by twelve grandchildren.

Funeral services for Cyril O. Egler will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.S.T., Saturday, January 15, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Father Homero Rodriquez will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00-8:00 p.m., on Friday, January 14th.