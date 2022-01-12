David L. Heichelbech, age 71, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

David was born in Jasper, Indiana on September 29, 1950, to Earl M. and Frieda J. (Oser) Heichelbech. He married Teri White. She preceded him in death on July 25, 2020.

David retired as a truck driver.

Surviving is one daughter, Emily Heichelbech, three sons; Scott, Bryan and Neil Heichelbech, three sisters; Mary Kay Seng, Dubois, IN, Donna Mathies, Jasper, IN and Cindy (Ron) Vogler, Ireland, IN and one brother, Richard (Gail) Heichelbech, Ferdinand, IN.

Private family services were held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home.

