Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced that the deadline to apply to the 2022-2023 Governor’s Fellowship is approaching.

The Governor’s Fellowship is highly selective and provides a unique experience in Indiana state government by placing fellows in various state agencies on a rotating basis throughout the year.

“Our Governor’s fellows are such a valuable piece to our team,” Gov. Holcomb said. “The wide range of assistance they provide over the course of their fellowship is key to serving Hoosiers in a timely and thorough manner.”

The program is open to college graduates who receive their bachelor’s degrees in either summer or fall of 2021 or spring of 2022. Fellows are paid, full-time employees who participate in the day-to-day activities of state government.

Many Governor’s fellow participants have gone on to successful careers in both the public and private sectors — with some serving at the highest levels of local, state, and federal government.

The application and submission guidelines can be found online by clicking here. To be eligible for consideration, the application and all supporting materials must be postmarked or submitted via email by , 2022.

If you have questions about the fellowship, contact Emily Clancy at the Governor’s Office at eclancy@gov.in.gov.