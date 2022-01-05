Delores Ruth Kinkade Hemmer took her last breath on earth and her first in heaven on Monday, January 3, 2022. Born in Bone Gap, Illinois, to Harold and Vivian Kinkade on April 19, 1937, she lived most of her life in Zoar, Indiana. Some would say she was just a housewife but she was so much more.

Delores was a wife and partner to Ralph, whom she married on June 5, 1955, a loving mother to Becky, John, Rachel, and Laura (Lou), a devoted ‘Granny’ to 12 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren and several foster great-grandchildren.

She was a gardener and herbalist, an amazing cook and baker, a vocally-trained soprano, and an author, publishing three books about life on Meadowtop, the farm that was homesteaded by her husband’s family. She also wrote the Zoar news for the Dubois Co. Herald, as well as Meadowtop Journal in the Huntingburg Press.

She loved collecting antiques and she and her husband owned a shop, Granny’s Antiques, for many years before retiring.

She was a woman of strong faith who was sought out by others as a mentor, confidante, prayer partner, and Christian friend who always had time to listen. As the children were growing up, the family traveled and sang gospel music at churches, gatherings, and auditoriums and, at times, were privileged to open for groups like the Cathedral Quartet. She and Ralph were lay missionaries, serving on many Weekend Encounter teams. She was also a member of the Emmaus community. When she and Ralph married, she became a member of Zoar United Methodist Church and served faithfully over the years as a Sunday school teacher, choir member, UMW president and was on the original Mosquito Fest committee.

She graduated from Huntingburg High School in 1955. She was a charter member of Southern Belles Extension Homemakers Club and she and Ralph were years-long members of the Uhl Collectors Society.

Meeting her in heaven are her husband and soulmate of 62 years, Ralph Hemmer, her parents Harold and Vivian Kinkade, her beloved brothers Mickey, Bobby, and Keith Kinkade. Left to mourn her passing are her children Becky (Ron) Brockriede, John (Janet) Hemmer, Rachel (Ron) Hughes, and Lou Hemmer. Her grandchildren Cindy (Chris) Rothrock, Jason (Amber) Brockriede, Natalie (Jeff) Meece, Erin (Jeremy) Marshall, Doug (Alaina) Hall, Jenny (Doug) Polley, Joshua (Paula) Hemmer, Jill (Darryl) Booth, Timmi (Mike) Shawler, Jonathon (Katherine) Hemmer, Chase (Christy) Walton, and Tai (Mike) Muldoon; her sister, DeAnn (David) Kurtz and sister-in-law, Linda Kinkade; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Services for Delores Hemmer will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Zoar United Methodist Church in Zoar, IN. Visitation will be held from 2:00 – 8:00 on Friday, January 7 at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Memorial contributions can be made to the Zoar United Methodist Church for family wishes.