Deputy Brian Hicks is out of the hospital and recovering at home. Hicks is the Posey County deputy who was shot in the head back in September while responding to a call. Hicks spent months learning how to walk again. His family says there is more rehabilitation in his future, but other than that, they say he’s doing great. The man who shot Hicks died in jail while waiting for trial.

