Dubois County Regional COVID Testing Site Changes.

Dubois County Regional COVID Testing Site

Due to the limited supply of test kits, the Indiana Department of Health is allocating to local testing sites, the criteria to obtain a rapid test has changed once again. Rapid Covid-19 testing is now available if you meet all three of the following criteria:

Available to individuals 18 and younger and individuals 50 and older You must have symptoms directly related to Covid-19 You must schedule an appointment on the website or call the phone number if no internet access is available.

If there are no appointments available, the testing site is either out of rapid test kits or the schedule is full for that day. The dubois county testing site is located at

Address: Former Ruxer’s golf course building 400 South Clay St.Jasper, IN 47546

Phone: 812-675-5084

Hours: Sunday Closed

Monday Closed

Tues& Wed 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Thurs, Fri,&Sat 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

**Closed from 1:00 – 2:00 pm for lunch**

PCR COVID -19 test – please visit https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov/. If you do not have internet, you can call the phone number above, if no one answers please leave a message and they will call you back. Results should be available within 2-3 business days.

Rapid COVID-19 tests- to schedule an appointment for a rapid test please register at DuboisCountyTesting.as.me