Schools and residents of Dubois County have had to deal with snow and slick roads this morning. Dubois County sheriff deputies were on the scene of multiple vehicle accidents this morning due to the slick and ice-covered roadways.
Schools and residents of Dubois County have had to deal with snow and slick roads this morning. Dubois County sheriff deputies were on the scene of multiple vehicle accidents this morning due to the slick and ice-covered roadways.
Be the first to comment on "Dubois County Sheriff Deputies were on the scene of multiple vehicle accidents"