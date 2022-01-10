Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Bartley Roos, 85, of Ferdinand, passed away on Saturday, January 8that Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Betty was born March 1, 1936, in Ferdinand to Walter and Lucille (Weyer) Bartley. She married Edward P. Roos II on November 27, 1954, in St. Ferdinand Church.

Betty was a former Clerk at Farbest Foods and a homemaker. She was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church, and its St. Ann’s Sodality, Ferdinand Daughters of Isabella where she was past regent for two terms. She belonged to Ferdinand Senior Citizens, Ferdinand Legion Auxiliary, Sisters of St. Benedict, Saint Hildegard Society, and Camping Hoosiers.

Betty is survived by her husband, Edward Roos II of Ferdinand; one daughter, Glenda (Robert “Bots”) Marlin of Newburgh, three sons, Edward P. Roos III of Holland, Michael Roos Ferdinand, and Chris (Tina) Roos of Ferdinand; one sister, Pearline (Cleon) Brahm of Ferdinand; six grandchildren, Frank Roos, Brock (Lisa) Flamion, Jayme (Tirey) Burch, Shayna Roos and fiancé Kevin Ulery, Katelyn Roos and fiance’ Nathan Pike and Lauren Roos. Two step-grandchildren, Rob (Alicia) Marlin, and Julia (Dustin) Behr. One great-grandson Calum Burch.

Betty was preceded in death by a daughter in infancy, Debbie Roos, and her parents, Walter & Lucille Bartley.

Funeral services will be Thursday, January 13th at 11:00 AM eastern in St. Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9 AM eastern until the time of services at the church. Mask and social distancing is recommended.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions are made to Edward P. and Betty Roos Family Endowment for the benefit of Sisters Of St. Benedict.

