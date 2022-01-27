Elizabeth Webb, M.D. appointed to active medical staff at Memorial Hospital

Elizabeth Webb, M.D. was recently appointed to the active medical staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. She will see patients in the Emergency Department.

Dr. Webb received her medical degree at Ross University School of Medicine in Miramar, Florida, and completed a five-year combined residency in emergency medicine/family medicine at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport where she served as chief resident. Most recently she has worked in the emergency department at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine and board eligible for the American Board of Emergency Medicine.