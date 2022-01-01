Ezekiel Daniel Eugene Ronk, five month old infant, of Huntingburg, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

He was born July 31, 2021, in Evansville, Indiana, to William Ronk and Elizabeth Blair.

He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Blair (David Dosch, her significant other); his father, William Ronk; three brothers, Logan, Alexander and Ryland Ronk; one sister, Elayna Ronk, two half-brothers, Michael and Pauw Ronk; two half-sisters, Laela and Arianna Ronk; his godmother, Robin Earley; his stepmother, Rainbo Emmons; and grandparents.

Graveside services for Ezekiel Ronk will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 12:00 noon-2:00 p.m., on Thursday, prior to the graveside service. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com