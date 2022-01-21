Federal Grand Jury Indicts Man for the Murder of a Terre Haute Police Detective Who Served as an FBI Task Force Officer

A federal grand jury in Indianapolis returned an indictment today charging a Terre Haute man with the murder of a federal officer, attempted arson of federal property, and using a firearm during a crime of violence causing death. The charges against Shane Meehan, 45, stem from the July 7, 2021 killing of Terre Haute Police Detective and FBI Task Force Officer Gregory Ferency. Meehan was previously charged by a federal criminal complaint filed on July 8, 2021.

According to court documents, on July 7, 2021, Meehan drove his pickup truck to the gate of the FBI resident agency building in Terre Haute. Meehan exited his truck and threw a Molotov cocktail toward the building. Shortly thereafter, Terre Haute Police Detective and FBI Task Force Officer Gregory Ferency walked out of the FBI building and was confronted by Meehan, who was holding a firearm. Meehan shot TFO Ferency, who died of his injuries.

“Every day, federal, state, and local law enforcement officers are entrusted to protect the public and uphold equal justice under law, all at the risk of their own lives. As such, the murder of a federal law enforcement officer in the line of duty is an attack against our entire community,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Perpetrators of such crimes must be held accountable. Our thanks and admiration go out to those who selflessly responded to the assault at the Terre Haute FBI resident agency. The Department of Justice extends its heartfelt sympathies to TFO Ferency’s family, friends, and colleagues for his tragic death.”

“This indictment is another step forward in bringing resolution to the ambush of Task Force Officer Greg Ferency, who was one of 73 law enforcement officers intentionally killed in the line of duty last year, and one of three of our own FBI family to lose their lives at the hands of others,” said FBI Indianapolis Acting Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen. “We continue to mourn Greg’s tragic loss and are reminded every day of the ultimate sacrifice he made while serving his community and country. We are committed to a thorough and meticulous investigation to bring resolution to this case and ensure accountability.”

The defendant was arrested on July 7, 2021, and has been ordered detained in the custody of the United States Marshal, pending trial. He will make his initial appearance on the indictment before a United States Magistrate Judge at a later date.

The murder and firearms charges are capital-eligible offenses, punishable by lifetime imprisonment or death. Should the Attorney General of the United States determine that the circumstances of the offenses are such that a sentence of death is justified, the law requires that notice be filed with the court at a reasonable time before trial.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case. The Terre Haute Police Department and the Indiana State Police also provided valuable assistance.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked the Assistant United States Attorneys William McCoskey, Lindsay Karwoski, and Kathryn Olivier, who are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law