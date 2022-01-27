Freida A. Smitson, age 102, of Corydon, IN passed away on January 25, 2022, at Harrison Springs in Corydon, IN.

She was born on December 30, 1919, in Eckerty, IN to Orville Brown and Gae (Speedy) Brown.

Freida was a long-time member of the Birdseye Pentecostal Church. She retired from Aristocrat Furniture, Freida enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening and was tilling her garden until she was 95 years old. She kept busy all the time and she was an amazing cook. Freida loved her family and was a very good and honest person.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 39 years Marvin F. Smitson, her parents, sons; Donald and his wife Jewell Smitson, Ray and Shirley Smitson and Ralph Smitson, grandchildren; Steven Smithson, Tammy Longest, and Joe Smitson.

Freida is survived by her son Terry (Mary Jo) Smitson, and grandchildren; Toni Blythe, Tom Smitson, Troy Smitson, Duane Smitson, Penny Clifton, Tracy Smitson, Richard Smithson, Jaime Johnson, Kristen Smitson, Selena Smith, Nathan Smitson, and Abby Jackson., 33 great-grandchildren, 44 great-great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-great-grandchild.

The funeral service will be on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Denbo Funeral Home, English, IN at 11:00 am.

Visitation will be on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Denbo Funeral Home from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Monday from 9:00 am until service time of 11:00 am.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Freida Smitson.