Friends of the Ferdinand Library Second Saturday Basement Book Sale January 8.

The Friends of the Ferdinand Library will hold their Second Saturday Basement Book Sale on Saturday, January 8th, from 10 am to 1 pm. The sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors of the Community Center parking lot. Masks are still recommended at this time for those who are unvaccinated. Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance to the basement sale area.

January’s sale will have several featured areas. There is a table of books relating to

New Year’s resolutions whether it be healthy eating habits, exercise regimens, detoxing

last year’s harmful lifestyles, yoga, Mandela, or finding inspiration for a more calm

existence for the new year.

Two other tables are filled and overflowing with newly donated nonfiction books on a

variety of topics plus a large collection of newly donated hardback fiction books by

your favorite authors and yet-to-be-discovered authors. It’s a new year, and it’s time to

discover new avenues of adventure and insight or entertainment through reading.

Also displayed are books by Anne Rice, the Queen of Vampire books, who recently

passed away. Childhood favorites such as Encyclopedia Brown, Pippi Longstocking,

the Hardy Boys, Nancy Drew, and Babysitters Club are available to purchase for a new

generation of readers. A set of all eight of the Harry Potter books on audio CDs is still

available either individually or as a set.

The young adult section has been refreshed with newly acquired books. The children’s

section for the youngest readers is a bit bare and could use new donations. For those

wishing to spend quiet evenings at home, our jigsaw puzzle area is teeming with

puzzles of all sizes and pictures.

There will be a drawing for three $5 book coupons for future sales. Prices remain at $1

for hardbacks; $.50 for paperbacks; $1 for most DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks; puzzles,

children’s books and books on the Collectible/Special table are variously priced.

Donations of gently-used books and puzzles are always welcomed. The Friends cannot

take encyclopedias, textbooks, and/or outdated informational books. A donation bin is

located in the library near the door to the basement. Thanks to all who replenish our

shelves each month.

Keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library on their Facebook page. Several

postings are made each month. Consider becoming a Friend for $10 per year.

Membership pamphlets are available at each sale and at the library’s main desk. All

monies made from the sale are used for library programming and materials.

