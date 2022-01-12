Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone to be shown at Astra January 21st.

Enter into the world of Witchcraft and Wizardry at the historic Astra Theatre as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone takes to the big screen in celebration of its 20th Anniversary

Climb aboard the Hogwarts Express from Platform 9¾ and prepare for a night of magic on . Join us at the historic Astra Theatre as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone takes to the big screen with a mere swish and flick of a wand.

Tickets are on sale now at www.AstraTheater.com. General admission tickets on the main floor and balcony are $7.00. A limited supply of wizarding swag will be handed out at the door! The doors will open at 6:30 pm EST, with the featured film scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm EST. The movie is rated PG and has a runtime of 2 hours 32 minutes.

A ticket to the show will serve as your acceptance letter to Hogwarts for the evening. So, prepare to gather in the great hall, and make sure you’re ready for the sorting ceremony. Also, make time for a purchase if you want anything from the trolley.

In addition to enjoying the screening of Harry Potter, make plans to attend other events from the scheduled 2022 Next Act, Inc. shows. These shows include comedian Costaki Economopoulos on , local band Star69 on , and more. All tickets can be purchased at www.AstraTheater.com.

The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper, Indiana. Newly renovated with 357 seats, the Astra has the main level and balcony seating with a concessions stand offering snacks and drinks that are available for purchase during the events.