Get ready for wedding and prom season with bridal and prom expo.

The 19th annual Ferdinand Prom and Bridal Expo are taking place Sunday, January 9th from 12-3:30 pm at the Ferdinand community center.

It will feature over 35 wedding-related business professionals and it’s a chance to sample some of the area’s finest cakes and catered foods.

Goody bags and other prizes will be given away randomly at the event.

