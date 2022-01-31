Herbert Huff, age 69, of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away at 10:53 a.m., on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Norton Healthcare Pavilion in Louisville, Kentucky.

He was born March 27, 1952, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Henry Frank and Kathleen (Bean) Huff; and married Katherine J. Dupont on November 15, 1975, at the Anderson Valley Christian Church by Brother Lester Kauffmann of Eckerty. Herb was a 1970 graduate of Birdseye High School and went on to attend ITT Tech in Indianapolis where he earned an associate degree in architectural engineering. He also attended the Kentucky Christian Bible College and served as pastor at numerous churches in the area including Bristow Christian Church in Bristow, Anderson Valley Christian Church near Birdseye, First Christian Church in Huntingburg, and Mt. Sinai Christian Church and Apples Chapel in Paoli, Indiana. Herb was a member of the Birdseye Christian Church and Bethlehem Masonic Lodge #574 F&AM in Birdseye; and served as past president of Cox Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Rachel K. Huff, who died in 1984; and one sister, Glenda Schroeder.

Herb is survived by his wife, Kathy Huff of Birdseye, three children, Bethany R. (Ben) Karamaene of Sydney, Australia, Dr. Kasey (Matthew) Huff-Taylor of Oswego, Illinois, and Jordan M. (Jennifer) Huff of Birdseye; four siblings, David (Laura) Huff of Maryville, Tennessee, Janice (Dean) Lytle of Birdseye, Karen (Tommy) Mason of Eckerty and Sharon Wright; and by four grandchildren, Maeve, Leila, Avalia, and Athena.

Funeral services for Herb Huff will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg . Burial will follow at Cox Cemetery in Birdseye. Pastor Chuck Cruz will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, the day of the service .