Hoosier Uplands will once again be offering one scholarship to a graduating high school senior from each high school within the five counties it serves – Crawford, Lawrence, Martin, Orange, and Washington counties according to Emily Webb, Hoosier Uplands Scholarship Program Coordinator.

The scholarships were initiated in 1993 by the Hoosier Uplands Board of Directors to promote post-secondary education in the social services, health care, education, and public service fields. 2022 will be the 30th year for the scholarships. As of fall 2021, Hoosier Uplands presented 253 students with $354,650 in scholarship award money.

The scholarship is for $1,400 and will be awarded to one student applicant from each high school who wants to pursue a career in the social services, health care, education, or public service fields and who exhibits a financial need.

The selection will be made by each of the school’s scholarship committees and/or high school community foundation. Seniors should inquire about the application process through their high school counselor and/or high school foundation, not Hoosier Uplands. All applications must be returned to the high school counselor who oversees the scholarship program and/or school foundation by the deadline given by each high school.