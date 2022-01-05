IN COVID-19: January 05, 2022

The Indiana Department of Health reported 12,960 new cases of COVID-19 and 39 new deaths on Wednesday for the state. To date, there have been a total of 1,299,480 cases of COVID-19, and a total of 18,644 deaths reported in the state, with 652 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. Only 54.8% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 74 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 16.3% amongst all test, and 29% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,663 cases for the county, and 150 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. Only 59.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County saw 27 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 18.1% amongst all test, and 38.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,037 cases for the county, and 55 Spencer County residents have died from the virus. Only 51.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Warrick County saw 184 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 20.4% amongst all test, and 29.2% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 13,922 cases for the county, and 206 Warrick County residents have died from the virus. Only 63.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Vanderburgh County saw 542 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 18,2% amongst all test, and 31% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 39,424 cases for the county, and 515 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus. Only 57.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Gibson County saw 85 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 17% amongst all test, and 29.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,988 cases for the county, and 122 Gibson County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Knox County saw 32 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 17.3% amongst all test, and 34.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,845 cases for the county, and 120 Knox County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Pike County saw 18 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.6% amongst all test, and 22.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,822 cases for the county, and 45 Pike County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Daviess County saw 45 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.2% amongst all test, and 20.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 5,612 cases for the county, and 123 Daviess County residents have died from the virus. Only 36.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Martin County saw 11 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 14.6% amongst all test, and 17.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,658 cases for the county, and 20 Martin County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Lawrence County saw 51 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.2% amongst all test, and 28.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,042 cases for the county, and 206 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Orange County saw 16 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 15% amongst all test, and 33% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,736 cases for the county, and 77 Orange County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Crawford County saw 13 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 15.5% amongst all test, and 32.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,893 cases for the county, and 30 Crawford County residents have died from the virus. Only 47.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Harrison County saw 52 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 15.5% amongst all test, and 22.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,821 cases for the county, and 108 Harrison County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Perry County saw 32 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 18% amongst all test, and 24.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,284 cases for the county, and 54 Perry County residents have died from the virus. Only 58% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Currently 25% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.