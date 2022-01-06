IN COVID-19: January 06, 2021

The Indiana Department of Health reported 15,277 new cases of COVID-19 and 150 new deaths on Thursday for the state. To date, there have been a total of 1,314,688 cases of COVID-19, and a total of 18,794 deaths reported in the state, with 654 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. Only 54.9% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

96.299% of Indiana’s Covid numbers are those who are unvaccinated. Of those who are vaccinated, only 3.701% have experienced a breakthrough case of Covid, only 0.064% have been hospitalized, and only 0.034% of those who are vaccinated have died from Covid. The average age of breakthrough deaths is 79, with 89% of the deaths are among those who are 65 years or older.

Dubois County saw 87 new cases and 1 new death. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 16.6% amongst all test, and 26.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,750 cases for the county, and 151 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. Only 59.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County saw 42 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 19.5% amongst all test, and 40.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,079 cases for the county, and 55 Spencer County residents have died from the virus. Only 51.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Warrick County saw 178 new cases and 1 new death. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 23.7% amongst all test, and 34.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 14,100 cases for the county, and 207 Warrick County residents have died from the virus. Only 64% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Vanderburgh County saw 515 new cases and 1 new death. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 20.1% amongst all test, and 32.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 39,936 cases for the county, and 516 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus. Only 58% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Gibson County saw 103 new cases and 2 new deaths. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 17% amongst all test, and 32.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,091 cases for the county, and 124 Gibson County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Knox County saw 68 new cases and 2 new deaths. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 16.5% amongst all test, and 35.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,913 cases for the county, and 122 Knox County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Pike County saw 13 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 14.2% amongst all test, and 18.2% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,835 cases for the county, and 45 Pike County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Daviess County saw 41 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 11.8% amongst all test, and 19.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 5,653 cases for the county, and 123 Daviess County residents have died from the virus. Only 36.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Martin County saw 12 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 15.9% amongst all test, and 21.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,670 cases for the county, and 20 Martin County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Lawrence County saw 55 new cases and 2 new deaths. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.7% amongst all test, and 30.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,098 cases for the county, and 208 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Orange County saw 45 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.5% amongst all test, and 31.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,781 cases for the county, and 77 Orange County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Crawford County saw 8 new cases and 1 new deaths. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 15.7% amongst all test, and 35.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,901 cases for the county, and 31 Crawford County residents have died from the virus. Only 47.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Harrison County saw 55 new cases and 1 new death. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 15.7% amongst all test, and 25.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,876 cases for the county, and 109 Harrison County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Perry County saw 33 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 17.6% amongst all test, and 24.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,317 cases for the county, and 54 Perry County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Currently 26.4% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.