IN COVID-19: January 10, 2022

Over the weekend, the Indiana Department of Health reported 37,331 new cases of COVID-19 and 125 new deaths, including 10,003 cases reported on Monday for the state. To date, there have been a total of 1,366,754 cases of COVID-19, and a total of 19,084 deaths reported in the state, with 712 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. Only 55.1% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 186 new cases reported over the weekend, with 52 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 19.5% amongst all test, and 28.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 10,029 cases for the county, and 151 Dubois County residents have died from the virus.

Spencer County saw 59 new cases reported over the weekend, with 18 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 23.9% amongst all test, and 38.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,164 cases for the county, and 56 Spencer County residents have died from the virus.

Warrick County saw 385 new cases and 1 new death reported over the weekend, with 98 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 30% amongst all test, and 40.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 14,649 cases for the county, and 209 Warrick County residents have died from the virus.

Vanderburgh County saw 1,424 new cases and 2 new deaths reported over the weekend, with 406 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 24.3% amongst all test, and 36.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 41,826 cases for the county, and 520 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus.

Gibson County saw 227 new cases reported over the weekend, with 44 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 22.1% amongst all test, and 38.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,401 cases for the county, and 125 Gibson County residents have died from the virus.

Knox County saw 141 new cases and 1 new death reported over the weekend, with 42 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 18.3% amongst all test, and 39.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,109 cases for the county, and 123 Knox County residents have died from the virus.

Pike County saw 48 new cases reported over the weekend, with 15 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 17.3% amongst all test, and 24.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,903 cases for the county, and 45 Pike County residents have died from the virus.

Daviess County saw 151 new cases reported over the weekend, with 38 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 17.1% amongst all test, and 25.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 5,847 cases for the county, and 124 Daviess County residents have died from the virus.

Martin County saw 19 new cases reported over the weekend, with 2 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 17.3% amongst all test, and 29.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,704 cases for the county, and 20 Martin County residents have died from the virus.

Lawrence County saw 156 new cases and 1 new death reported over the weekend, with 46 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 16.6% amongst all test, and 34% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,314 cases for the county, and 211 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus.

Orange County saw 60 new cases and 1 new death reported over the weekend, with 17 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 17.4% amongst all test, and 34.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,871 cases for the county, and 80 Orange County residents have died from the virus.

Crawford County saw 44 new cases reported over the weekend, with 10 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 19.5% amongst all test, and 35.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,969 cases for the county, and 31 Crawford County residents have died from the virus.

Harrison County saw 172 new cases reported over the weekend, with 23 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 16.2% amongst all test, and 29% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,118 cases for the county, and 111 Harrison County residents have died from the virus.

Perry County saw 32 new cases and 1 new death reported over the weekend, with 9 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 18.5% amongst all test, and 25.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,392 cases for the county, and 55 Perry County residents have died from the virus.

Currently 26.4% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.