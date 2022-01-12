IN COVID-19: January 11, 2022

The Indiana Department of Health reported 11,932 new cases of COVID-19 and 110 new deaths on Tuesday for the state. To date, there have been a total of 1,378,562 cases of COVID-19, and a total of 19,194 deaths reported in the state, with 714 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. Only 55.1% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 89 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 22% amongst all test, and 30.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 10,118 cases for the county, and 151 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. Only 59.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County saw 28 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 25.7% amongst all test, and 38.2% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,191 cases for the county, and 56 Spencer County residents have died from the virus. Only 51.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Warrick County saw 147 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 30.7% amongst all test, and 40.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 14,796 cases for the county, and 209 Warrick County residents have died from the virus. Only 64.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Vanderburgh County saw 472 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 25.6% amongst all test, and 39.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 42,294 cases for the county, and 521 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Gibson County saw 57 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 26% amongst all test, and 42.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,453 cases for the county, and 125 Gibson County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Knox County saw 53 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 20.4% amongst all test, and 41.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,163 cases for the county, and 123 Knox County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Pike County saw 13 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 19.4% amongst all test, and 27% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,916 cases for the county, and 45 Pike County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Daviess County saw 44 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 18.9% amongst all test, and 28.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 5,892 cases for the county, and 124 Daviess County residents have died from the virus. Only 36.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Martin County saw 12 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 17% amongst all test, and 35.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,713 cases for the county, and 20 Martin County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Lawrence County saw 55 new cases and 2 new deaths reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 18.2% amongst all test, and 37.2% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,367 cases for the county, and 213 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Orange County saw 26 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 18.8% amongst all test, and 38.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,897 cases for the county, and 81 Orange County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Crawford County saw 20 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 23.3% amongst all test, and 37.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,990 cases for the county, and 31 Crawford County residents have died from the virus. Only 47.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Harrison County saw 44 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 17.4% amongst all test, and 32% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,162 cases for the county, and 111 Harrison County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Perry County saw 44 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 19.9% amongst all test, and 26.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,436 cases for the county, and 55 Perry County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Currently 30.6% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.