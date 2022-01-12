IN COVID-19: January 12, 2022

The Indiana Department of Health reported 15,091 new cases of COVID-19 and 125 new deaths on Wednesday for the state. To date, there have been a total of 1,393,574 cases of COVID-19, and a total of 19,319 deaths reported in the state, with 716 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. Only 55.2% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 163 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 22.8% amongst all test, and 31.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 10,279 cases for the county, and 151 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. Only 59.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County saw 37 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 26.4% amongst all test, and 38.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,228 cases for the county, and 56 Spencer County residents have died from the virus. Only 51.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Warrick County saw 208 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 31.8% amongst all test, and 41.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 15,003 cases for the county, and 210 Warrick County residents have died from the virus. Only 64.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Vanderburgh County saw 656 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 27.5% amongst all test, and 40.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 42,948 cases for the county, and 521 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Gibson County saw 143 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 29.1% amongst all test, and 42.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,593 cases for the county, and 125 Gibson County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Knox County saw 129 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 23.5% amongst all test, and 47.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,292 cases for the county, and 124 Knox County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Pike County saw 34 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 20.1% amongst all test, and 28.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,950 cases for the county, and 45 Pike County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Daviess County saw 95 new cases and 2 new deaths reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 19.1% amongst all test, and 31.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 5,986 cases for the county, and 126 Daviess County residents have died from the virus. Only 36.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Martin County saw 20 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 18% amongst all test, and 38.2% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,733 cases for the county, and 20 Martin County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Lawrence County saw 92 new cases and 3 new deaths reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 17.9% amongst all test, and 37% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,459 cases for the county, and 216 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Orange County saw 25 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 19.6% amongst all test, and 41.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,922 cases for the county, and 81 Orange County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Crawford County saw 19 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 19.5% amongst all test, and 35.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,008 cases for the county, and 31 Crawford County residents have died from the virus. Only 47.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Harrison County saw 92 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 18.4% amongst all test, and 34.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,254 cases for the county, and 111 Harrison County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Perry County saw 55 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 22.6% amongst all test, and 29.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,491 cases for the county, and 55 Perry County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Currently 26.6% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.