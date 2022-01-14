IN COVID-19: January 14, 2022

The Indiana Department of Health reported 15,926 new cases of COVID-19 and 97 new deaths on Friday for the state. To date, there have been a total of 1,425,877 cases of COVID-19, and a total of 19,491 deaths reported in the state, with 735 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. Only 55.3% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

95.636% of Indiana’s Covid numbers are those who are unvaccinated. Of those who are vaccinated, only 4.364% have experienced a breakthrough case of Covid, only 0.069% have been hospitalized, and only 0.037% of those who are vaccinated have died from Covid. The average age of breakthrough deaths is 79, with 88% of the deaths are among those who are 65 years or older.

Dubois County saw 148 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 25.4% amongst all test, and 37.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 10,523 cases for the county, and 151 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. Only 59.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County saw 44 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 27.7% amongst all test, and 38.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,314 cases for the county, and 56 Spencer County residents have died from the virus. Only 52% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Warrick County saw 236 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 32.6% amongst all test, and 44.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 15,465 cases for the county, and 211 Warrick County residents have died from the virus. Only 64.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Vanderburgh County saw 704 new cases and 2 new deaths reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 28.9% amongst all test, and 44% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 44,322 cases for the county, and 523 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Gibson County saw 141 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 28.6% amongst all test, and 42.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,844 cases for the county, and 125 Gibson County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Knox County saw 136 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 24.2% amongst all test, and 46.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,495 cases for the county, and 124 Knox County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Pike County saw 29 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 21.9% amongst all test, and 32.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,020 cases for the county, and 45 Pike County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Daviess County saw 77 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 24.7% amongst all test, and 39.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 6,138 cases for the county, and 126 Daviess County residents have died from the virus. Only 36.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Martin County saw 17 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 17.7% amongst all test, and 36.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,764 cases for the county, and 20 Martin County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Lawrence County saw 110 new cases and 2 new deaths reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 20.1% amongst all test, and 41.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,655 cases for the county, and 219 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Orange County saw 64 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 22.2% amongst all test, and 43% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,024 cases for the county, and 82 Orange County residents have died from the virus. Only 50% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Crawford County saw 26 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 22.3% amongst all test, and 38.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,062 cases for the county, and 31 Crawford County residents have died from the virus. Only 47.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Harrison County saw 131 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 21.1% amongst all test, and 37.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,482 cases for the county, and 111 Harrison County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Perry County saw 45 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 27% amongst all test, and 33.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,567 cases for the county, and 55 Perry County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Currently 27.4% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.