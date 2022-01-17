IN COVID-19: January 17, 2022

Over the weekend, the Indiana Department of Health reported 36,579 new cases of COVID-19 and 75 new deaths, including 9,870 cases reported on Monday for the state. To date, there have been a total of 1,462,456 cases of COVID-19, and a total of 19,566 deaths reported in the state, with 742 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. Only 55.5% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 259 new cases and 1 new death over the weekend, with 65 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 31.1% amongst all test, and 43.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 10,782 cases for the county, and 152 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. Only 59.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County saw 67 new cases over the weekend, with 22 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 28.2% amongst all test, and 43.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,381 cases for the county, and 56 Spencer County residents have died from the virus. Only 52.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Warrick County saw 595 new cases and 1 new death over the weekend, with 176 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 34.2% amongst all test, and 48% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 16,060 cases for the county, and 212 Warrick County residents have died from the virus. Only 64.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Vanderburgh County saw 1,895 new cases over the weekend, with 563 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 31.6% amongst all test, and 46.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 46,217 cases for the county, and 523 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Gibson County saw 287 new cases over the weekend, with 69 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 31.8% amongst all test, and 47.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,131 cases for the county, and 125 Gibson County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Knox County saw 267 new cases over the weekend, with 113 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 26.5% amongst all test, and 50.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,762 cases for the county, and 124 Knox County residents have died from the virus. Only 50% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Pike County saw 69 new cases over the weekend, with 14 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 24% amongst all test, and 38.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,089 cases for the county, and 45 Pike County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Daviess County saw 128 new cases and 1 new death over the weekend, with 27 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 26.1% amongst all test, and 42.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 6,266 cases for the county, and 127 Daviess County residents have died from the virus. Only 36.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Martin County saw 55 new cases and 1 new death over the weekend, with 15 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 22.4% amongst all test, and 40.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,819 cases for the county, and 21 Martin County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Lawrence County saw 259 new cases over the weekend, with 98 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 21% amongst all test, and 42.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,914 cases for the county, and 219 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Orange County saw 102 new cases over the weekend, with 27 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 25.4% amongst all test, and 44.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,126 cases for the county, and 82 Orange County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Crawford County saw 50 new cases over the weekend, with 14 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 23.5% amongst all test, and 45.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,112 cases for the county, and 31 Crawford County residents have died from the virus. Only 47.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Harrison County saw 236 new cases over the weekend, with 68 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 24.9% amongst all test, and 43.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,718 cases for the county, and 111 Harrison County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Perry County saw 54 new cases over the weekend, with 12 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 30.4% amongst all test, and 40.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,621 cases for the county, and 55 Perry County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Currently 27% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.

*This story has been updated to include vaccination numbers