IN COVID-19: January 20, 2022

The Indiana Department of Health reported 16,539 new cases of COVID-19 and 137 new deaths on Thursday for the state. To date, there have been a total of 1,506,866 cases of COVID-19, and a total of 19,898 deaths reported in the state, with 739 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. Only 55.6% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 134 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 36.5% amongst all test, and 51.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 11,257 cases for the county, and 152 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. Only 60.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County saw 52 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 26.9% amongst all test, and 44.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,517 cases for the county, and 56 Spencer County residents have died from the virus. Only 52.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Warrick County saw 292 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 34.3% amongst all test, and 46.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 16,933 cases for the county, and 214 Warrick County residents have died from the virus. Only 64.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Vanderburgh County saw 788 new cases and 5 new deaths reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 33.7% amongst all test, and 47.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 48,286 cases for the county, and 528 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Gibson County saw 169 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 34.1% amongst all test, and 52% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,583 cases for the county, and 126 Gibson County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Knox County saw 105 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 30.4% amongst all test, and 53.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,043 cases for the county, and 125 Knox County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Pike County saw 72 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 29.4% amongst all test, and 43.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,234 cases for the county, and 45 Pike County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Daviess County saw 103 new cases and 2 new deaths reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 30.4% amongst all test, and 42.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 6,558 cases for the county, and 129 Daviess County residents have died from the virus. Only 36.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Martin County saw 30 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 28.1% amongst all test, and 43.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,894 cases for the county, and 22 Martin County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Lawrence County saw 115 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 24.8% amongst all test, and 47.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 10,196 cases for the county, and 220 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Orange County saw 87 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 27.4% amongst all test, and 51.2% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,295 cases for the county, and 82 Orange County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Crawford County saw 25 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 27% amongst all test, and 47.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,175 cases for the county, and 32 Crawford County residents have died from the virus. Only 47.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Harrison County saw 110 new cases and 5 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 29.4% amongst all test, and 45% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,983 cases for the county, and 117 Harrison County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Perry County saw 98 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 31.9% amongst all test, and 37.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,864 cases for the county, and 55 Perry County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Currently 28.9% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.