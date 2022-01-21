IN COVID-19: January 21, 2022

The Indiana Department of Health reported 17,684 new cases of COVID-19 and 95 new deaths on Friday for the state. To date, there have been a total of 1,524,527 cases of COVID-19, and a total of 19,992 deaths reported in the state, with 759 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. Only 55.6% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

93.953% of Indiana’s Covid numbers are those who are unvaccinated. Of those who are vaccinated, only 6.047% have experienced a breakthrough case of Covid, only 0.077% have been hospitalized, and only 0.038% of those who are vaccinated have died from Covid. The average age of breakthrough deaths is 79.

Dubois County saw 161 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 38.2% amongst all test, and 52.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 11,418 cases for the county, and 152 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. Only 60.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County saw 57 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 25.8% amongst all test, and 44.2% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,574 cases for the county, and 56 Spencer County residents have died from the virus. Only 52.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Warrick County saw 274 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 35.6% amongst all test, and 47.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 17,207 cases for the county, and 215 Warrick County residents have died from the virus. Only 64.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Vanderburgh County saw 674 new cases and 2 new deaths reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 34.9% amongst all test, and 50% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 48,959 cases for the county, and 530 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Gibson County saw 168 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 34.3% amongst all test, and 51.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,749 cases for the county, and 126 Gibson County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Knox County saw 119 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 32.2% amongst all test, and 56.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,162 cases for the county, and 125 Knox County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Pike County saw 45 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 27.5% amongst all test, and 43.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,278 cases for the county, and 45 Pike County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Daviess County saw 101 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 29.6% amongst all test, and 43.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 6,661 cases for the county, and 130 Daviess County residents have died from the virus. Only 36.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Martin County saw 27 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 29.6% amongst all test, and 43.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,918 cases for the county, and 22 Martin County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Lawrence County saw 112 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 25.1% amongst all test, and 49.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 10,308 cases for the county, and 221 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Orange County saw 55 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 26.7% amongst all test, and 49.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,350 cases for the county, and 83 Orange County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Crawford County saw 26 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 27.2% amongst all test, and 47.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,201 cases for the county, and 32 Crawford County residents have died from the virus. Only 47.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Harrison County saw 174 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 29.8% amongst all test, and 44.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,157 cases for the county, and 117 Harrison County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Perry County saw 111 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 30.8% amongst all test, and 38.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,975 cases for the county, and 55 Perry County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Currently 27.1% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.