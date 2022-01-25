IN COVID-19: January 25, 2022

The state of Indiana crossed 20,000 deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend, with the current total death count now at 20,167, with 761 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 10,164 new cases of COVID-19 and 134 new deaths. To date, there have been a total of 1,524,527 cases of COVID-19 in the state. Only 55.7% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 122 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 39.2% amongst all test, and 51.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 11,816 cases for the county, and 153 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. Only 60.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County saw 50 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 32.4% amongst all test, and 46.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,724 cases for the county, and 56 Spencer County residents have died from the virus. Only 52.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Warrick County saw 274 new cases and 2 new deaths reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 38.3% amongst all test, and 51.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 18,003 cases for the county, and 218 Warrick County residents have died from the virus. Only 64.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Vanderburgh County saw 620 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 35.8% amongst all test, and 52.2% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 51,121 cases for the county, and 532 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Gibson County saw 119 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 39.3% amongst all test, and 54.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 10,229 cases for the county, and 127 Gibson County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Knox County saw 61 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 34.6% amongst all test, and 60.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,462 cases for the county, and 125 Knox County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Pike County saw 48 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 32% amongst all test, and 47% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,389 cases for the county, and 46 Pike County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Daviess County saw 59 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 29.6% amongst all test, and 47.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 6,884 cases for the county, and 130 Daviess County residents have died from the virus. Only 36.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Martin County saw 23 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 27.2% amongst all test, and 40% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,986 cases for the county, and 22 Martin County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Lawrence County saw 71 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 27.5% amongst all test, and 55.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 10,603 cases for the county, and 222 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Orange County saw 27 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 26.7% amongst all test, and 54.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,523 cases for the county, and 84 Orange County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Crawford County saw 18 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 27.4% amongst all test, and 50.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,267 cases for the county, and 32 Crawford County residents have died from the virus. Only 47.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Harrison County saw 106 new cases and 2 new deaths reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 32.5% amongst all test, and 48.2% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,571 cases for the county, and 119 Harrison County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Perry County saw 94 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 39.4% amongst all test, and 47.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,184 cases for the county, and 55 Perry County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Currently 29.4% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.