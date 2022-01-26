IN COVID-19: January 26, 2022

The Indiana Department of Health reported 5,536 new cases of COVID-19 and 129 new deaths on Wednesday. To date, there have been a total of 1,574,807 cases of COVID-19 in the state, and a total of 20,296 deaths reported in the state, with an additional 760 probable COVID-19 deaths. Only 55.8% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 54 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 39.9% amongst all test, and 51.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 11,860 cases for the county, and 154 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. Only 60.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County saw 37 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 34% amongst all test, and 48.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,757 cases for the county, and 56 Spencer County residents have died from the virus. Only 52.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Warrick County saw 128 new cases and 2 new deaths reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 39.2% amongst all test, and 52.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 18,127 cases for the county, and 220 Warrick County residents have died from the virus. Only 64.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Vanderburgh County saw 344 new cases and 2 new deaths reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 36% amongst all test, and 52.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 51,433 cases for the county, and 534 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Gibson County saw 52 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 40.4% amongst all test, and 55.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 10,281 cases for the county, and 128 Gibson County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Knox County saw 16 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 35.8% amongst all test, and 62.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,473 cases for the county, and 125 Knox County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Pike County saw 17 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 33% amongst all test, and 48.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,405 cases for the county, and 46 Pike County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Daviess County saw 53 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 29.9% amongst all test, and 49.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 6,936 cases for the county, and 131 Daviess County residents have died from the virus. Only 36.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Martin County saw 19 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 28.5% amongst all test, and 46.2% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,005 cases for the county, and 22 Martin County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Lawrence County saw 73 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 28% amongst all test, and 54.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 10,675 cases for the county, and 223 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Orange County saw 50 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 30.9% amongst all test, and 56.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,564 cases for the county, and 84 Orange County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Crawford County saw 11 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 26.9% amongst all test, and 51.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,278 cases for the county, and 33 Crawford County residents have died from the virus. Only 47.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Harrison County saw 29 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 34.2% amongst all test, and 49.2% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,598 cases for the county, and 119 Harrison County residents have died from the virus. Only 51.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Perry County saw 47 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 41% amongst all test, and 52.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,224 cases for the county, and 55 Perry County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Currently 26.5% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.