IN COVID-19: January 28, 2022

*Today’s newly reported case count includes 4,705 cases that were delayed in processing and otherwise would have been included over the course of this week.

The Indiana Department of Health reported 17,084 new cases of COVID-19 and 108 new deaths. To date, there have been a total of 1,604,072 cases of COVID-19 in the state, and a total of 20,508 deaths reported in the state, with an additional 793 probable COVID-19 deaths. Only 55.9% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

92.053% of Indiana’s Covid numbers are those who are unvaccinated. Of those who are vaccinated, only 7.947% have experienced a breakthrough case of Covid, only 0.079% have been hospitalized, and only 0.044% of those who are vaccinated have died from Covid.

Dubois County saw 181 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 40.5% amongst all test, and 54.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 12,117 cases for the county, and 154 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. Only 60.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County saw 73 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 34.4% amongst all test, and 53.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,871 cases for the county, and 56 Spencer County residents have died from the virus. Only 52.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Warrick County saw 301 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 38.2% amongst all test, and 51.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 18,663 cases for the county, and 220 Warrick County residents have died from the virus. Only 64.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Vanderburgh County saw 762 new cases and 3 new deaths reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 35.1% amongst all test, and 54.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 53,044 cases for the county, and 537 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Gibson County saw 196 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 43.2% amongst all test, and 57.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 10,739 cases for the county, and 128 Gibson County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Knox County saw 150 new cases and 3 new deaths reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 35.8% amongst all test, and 63.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,833 cases for the county, and 129 Knox County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Pike County saw 47 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 33.9% amongst all test, and 49.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,488 cases for the county, and 46 Pike County residents have died from the virus. Only 44% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Daviess County saw 64 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 30% amongst all test, and 47.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,061 cases for the county, and 132 Daviess County residents have died from the virus. Only 36.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Martin County saw 28 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 26.9% amongst all test, and 48.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,056 cases for the county, and 22 Martin County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Lawrence County saw 123 new cases and 2 new deaths reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 26.4% amongst all test, and 53.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 10,882 cases for the county, and 225 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Orange County saw 51 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 34.6% amongst all test, and 57.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,673 cases for the county, and 85 Orange County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Crawford County saw 37 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 27.2% amongst all test, and 51.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,328 cases for the county, and 34 Crawford County residents have died from the virus. Only 47.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Harrison County saw 230 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 38.2% amongst all test, and 53.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,942 cases for the county, and 120 Harrison County residents have died from the virus. Only 51.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Perry County saw 55 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 45.8% amongst all test, and 56.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,312 cases for the county, and 55 Perry County residents have died from the virus. Only 59% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Currently 27.6% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.