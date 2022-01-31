IN COVID-19: January 31, 2022

Over the weekend, the Indiana Department of Health reported 19,367 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 new deaths, including 3,947 cases reported on Monday for the state. To date, there have been a total of 1,623,439 cases of COVID-19 in the state, and a total of 20,556 deaths reported in the state, with an additional 800 probable COVID-19 deaths. Only 56% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 153 new cases over the weekend, with 38 cases reported Monday. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 37.2% amongst all test, and 52% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 12,270 cases for the county, and 154 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. Only 60.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County saw 62 new cases over the weekend, with 10 cases reported Monday. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 34.4% amongst all test, and 54.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,933 cases for the county, and 56 Spencer County residents have died from the virus. Only 52.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Warrick County saw 361 new cases over the weekend, with 68 cases reported Monday. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 38% amongst all test, and 49.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 19,024 cases for the county, and 220 Warrick County residents have died from the virus. Only 65% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Vanderburgh County saw 1,016 new cases and 3 new deaths over the weekend, with 215 cases reported Monday. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 34% amongst all test, and 53.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 54,060 cases for the county, and 540 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Gibson County saw 237 new cases over the weekend, with 49 cases reported Monday. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 43.4% amongst all test, and 57.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 10,976 cases for the county, and 128 Gibson County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Knox County saw 279 new cases over the weekend, with 59 cases reported Monday. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 33.7% amongst all test, and 60.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 10,112 cases for the county, and 129 Knox County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Pike County saw 57 new cases over the weekend, with 10 cases reported Monday. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 33.2% amongst all test, and 54.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,545 cases for the county, and 46 Pike County residents have died from the virus. Only 44% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Daviess County saw 88 new cases over the weekend, with 15 cases reported Monday. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 30.5% amongst all test, and 46.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,149 cases for the county, and 132 Daviess County residents have died from the virus. Only 36.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Martin County saw 53 new cases over the weekend, with 10 cases reported Monday. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 27% amongst all test, and 48.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,109 cases for the county, and 22 Martin County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Lawrence County saw 282 new cases and 2 new deaths over the weekend, with 55 cases reported Monday. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 25.8% amongst all test, and 54.2% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 11,164 cases for the county, and 227 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Orange County saw 99 new cases over the weekend, with 19 cases reported Monday. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 35.1% amongst all test, and 57.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,772 cases for the county, and 85 Orange County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Crawford County saw 40 new cases over the weekend, with 10 cases reported Monday. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 27% amongst all test, and 49.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,328 cases for the county, and 34 Crawford County residents have died from the virus. Only 48% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Harrison County saw 132 new cases over the weekend, with 36 cases reported Monday. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 36.9% amongst all test, and 53.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 10,074 cases for the county, and 120 Harrison County residents have died from the virus. Only 51.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Perry County saw 54 new cases and 1 new death over the weekend, with 7 cases reported Monday. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 42.8% amongst all test, and 51.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,366 cases for the county, and 56 Perry County residents have died from the virus. Only 59% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Currently 23.1% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.