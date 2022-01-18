Indiana has set a new record for most coronavirus cases in a month, and we’re only halfway through January.

The State Department of Health yesterday reported just over 195 thousand coronavirus cases as of Sunday. That’s more than the old monthly record of 173 thousand cases for the entire month of December 2020. The new cases are almost entirely omicron cases.

Department of Health officials continues to say getting vaccinated is the next way to protect yourself from getting a serious case of the virus.