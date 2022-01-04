Indianapolis’ official body count for 2021 sits at 271. Police say last year ended with 271 people being killed in the city, that’s a new record.

In 2020, Indianapolis Police dealt with 245 homicides, and in 2019 there were 172.

No one has an answer for why 2021 was such a deadly year in Indianapolis. The New Year is also becoming deadly. Indianapolis Police say a man was stabbed to death early on New Year’s Day, and another man was killed Saturday evening in a shooting on the city’s west side.