Individual Income Tax Filing Opens Jan. 24

Agency advises Hoosiers to utilize electronic filing and online resources for efficient service

The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) will start accepting filings for 2021 individual income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in concert with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Customers will have until Monday, Apr. 18, 2022, to file both their state and federal 2021 tax returns and pay any taxes owed.

DOR encourages customers not to file their state tax returns prior to Jan. 24 or before they have gathered all necessary documentation. Attempting to file without all documents can delay the process and ultimately postpone any refund a customer may receive. For more information on what documents are needed to file an individual income tax return, visit dor.in.gov.

DOR also encourages customers to utilize electronic filing, online payment, and direct deposit to significantly improve the quality and speed of return and refund processing.

Eligible taxpayers may be able to file their federal and state taxes for free through the INfreefile program. Participating vendors and eligibility requirements are available at freefile.dor.in.gov. Additional information on individual income tax filing including FAQs, tips, and resources for free and low-cost tax preparation help is available at dor.in.gov/individual-income-taxes.

Customers who call DOR for assistance can expect longer than normal wait times. DOR says that the answer to the most common tax questions can be found online through dor.in.gov.